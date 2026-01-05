IT’S NONSENSE, SAYS KAWANA IN RESPONSE TO RUMOURS OF A SICK HH



Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana has dismissed as “nonsense” rumours circulating that President Hakainde Hichilema has been taken ill and evacuated to South Africa.





Responding to an X message posted by Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa challenging Government to “confirm reports that President Hichilema is unwell and has been flown out of the country for medical attention,” Mr. Kawana gave a one word response “nonsense.”

While acknowledging that “it’s normal to fall sick”, Dr. Sishuwa said “Zambians deserve to know the condition of their President.”





And a Senior State House Aide told KBN TV that “I was just laughing with the boss a while ago, he is enjoying his rest in Namwala.”



KBN TV