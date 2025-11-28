ITS NOT ALIEN FOR ZAMBIANS TO REFUSE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS DEEMED NOT IN NATIONAL INTEREST – MUNTHALI





… says the insistence to push Bill 7 has now taken a dangerous turn into outright discrimination and the suppression of democratic rights.



LUSAKA, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First party national chairlady Faith Munthali says it is not alien for Zambians to refuse a constitutional amendment they deem not in their interest.





In a statement released to Smart Eagles this morning, Ms. Munthali said Zambians rejected the infamous Bill 10, and are now refusing Bill 7.



She said the will of the people is consistent, yet the government’s insistence is not.



“This insistence has now taken a dangerous turn into outright discrimination and the suppression of democratic rights. The Oasis Forum and other civic groups, seeking to exercise their constitutional right to a peaceful demonstration against Bill 7, were denied permission. Meanwhile, groups in Livingstone who supported the Bill were given the green light to proceed,” she said.





“This selective application of the law by the police is a blatant act of discrimination and reveals an administration willing to silence dissenting views We call upon the Inspector General of Police to advise police command to see beyond partisan politics and uphold the law equally for all citizens,” Ms. Munthali said.





The CF national chairlady said a number of times, through the voice of President Harry Kalaba, Citizens First party has advised the government to drop the issue of Bill 7.





“The public’s position is clear: some have not understood the Bill because of its complexity, and those who have understood it see no meaningful difference from the rejected Bill 10. The government’s refusal to listen and its determination to propel Bill 7 forward, while simultaneously denying its opponents the right to protest, shows unmistakable traits of dictatorship,” she said.





She said the demand of the Citizens First women is simple and that is to let democracy flow.



“If Bill 7 is truly meant for the benefit of all Zambians, then allow Zambians to decide, just as they decided to vote for you. If the majority say “no,” leave it. To continue pushing against the clear will of the people demonstrates that this Bill is not for Zambians, but for the few individuals who drafted it,” she adds.





Come to think of it: when 2.8 million Zambians voted for the UPND, you rightly declared that “the Zambians have spoken” and called for respect of their decision. Today, the same Zambians have spoken on Bill 7. Why can you not say the same today—that they have spoken and their view should be respected? Hatred and love will always be present in politics. However, it is the duty of a government to do the right thing, regardless. Do the right thing, and people will regroup themselves in love or hate clubs. But first and foremost, fulfil your mandate,” she said.





The CF womens leader has since called on the UPND government to immediately allow peaceful demonstrations against Bill 7, heed the voice of the people and withdraw the Bill and direct state institutions to act impartially and uphold democratic rights for all.





“The mandate you were given was to govern for all, not to rule over those who disagree with you. It is time to listen,” she said.



