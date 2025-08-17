IT’S NOT BOASTING IF I’M SHOWING OFF THE THINGS I HAVE, I’M JUST CELEBRATING MY ACHIEVEMENTS – YO MAPS

While on Facebook live yesterday in Malawi, singer Yo Maps responded to one of the comments from a viewer who called him out saying he is boastful.

“Te boasting nalikwata fye,” the superstar said in part responding to the comment telling the individual that it is not boasting if a person has the things, it’s only boasting if they are showing off things they have hired, things that aren’t theirs.

His manager, DJ Kandeke, also came on the live to play “Solomon” as he said, “Iwe niwebo artist so iwe life yobe yaba pa social media. So uyu life yakwe yaba pa social media, achievements yakwe mufwile mulemona.”

He continued, “Reason why? Level yakwe uyu mufwile mwaishiba ati, ah okay! Me, I can’t call Yo Maps and give him 5 pin. The reason why? You see what Maps drives. If Maps drives a Vitz, you say, ah okay! It’s okay, I can call Maps and give him 500, but when you see what Maps drives, you definitely give him a lot of money.”

DJ Kandeke concluded his point, justifying his artists’ flaunting of luxurious cars before Yo Maps cut him short, complimenting his points.

He said, “So imwe boasting, nibalya bantu ba posta efyo tabakwata…”

Yo Maps complimenting his manager’s comment on the matter gave an example of their colleague Boston, who owns cattle, stating that it would be boasting if he flaunted hired cars because he doesn’t have.

Not finding sense in owning something and not being able to use it, Yo Maps threw in a few more kicks as he said that he didn’t know that he would own a vehicle therefore when he posts, he is just expressing gratitude for what God has given him.

While laughing in disbelief, the singer said, “Washita cha kufwala ulefilwa kufwala ati pantu balanda ati ni boasting.”

Despite the definition of the word “Boasting” being “the act of speaking with excessive pride and self-satisfaction about one’s achievements, possessions, or abilities,” the singer and his manager feel the commenter’s assertion is wrong probably owing to them having their own definition.

The matter has caused a debate among social users, which raises the question, are the Olios boastful, or are they just grateful for God’s grace on their lives?