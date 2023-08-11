It’s Not Govt’s Wish To See Structures Get Demolished – President Hichilema

IT’S NOT GOVERNMENT’S WISH TO SEE STRUCTURES GET DEMOLISHED – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and other stakeholders to help in establishing settlements that have all functionaries as opposed to demolishing such as is the current situation.

President Hichilema said it was not the government’s wish to see structures put up on land without proper regulation and then later on get destroyed.

The President wondered how the country cannot experience disasters where floods affect areas in unplanned settlements and areas not suitable for human habitation.

“The rule of law must always be held. Let us improve unplanned settlements and put up infrastructure. If there is a need to compensate some affected families let us do so,” the President stated.

The President who officiated at the 8th National Planners Conference organised by the Zambia Institute of Planners called for consolidation of skills among planners in order to respond to the current challenges.

“I am asking you as planners to consolidate plans and not work in isolation. You will fail if you narrow yourself,” said President Hichilema.

The Head of State urged the institute to grow the organisation and come up with holistic plans which the government is ready to support.

“Let us integrate plans which are rational and consolidated. We must not do things in a lazy way, “he pointed out.

Mr Hichilema reminded the meeting that his administration wants to inculcate a culture of planning that was encompassing.

The President stated that with the availability of increased resources such as the Constituency Development Fund, there must be efficiency and effectiveness in approaching development.

The Head of State also called on the planners to work with the government in combating corruption at every level.

He further urged them to uphold professionalism so that the institute contributes to the development of the country.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo thanked the President for gracing the occasion saying he was the first Head of State to attend the institute’s conference.

Mr Nkombo said that the presence of the President underscores government’s commitment to working with everyone in bringing development.

He pointed out that planning was a very important process which no government cannot do without if it is to succeed.

The Minister also reiterated his resolve to uphold the law in ensuring that there was sanity in the country.

And Zambia Institute of Planners President, Busiku Sulwe appealed to the President to set up an office of the special advisor to the president on planning if development is to be enhanced.

He said this will help the Government in scrutinizing plans and ensure they correspond in achieving the country’s development objectives.

Mr Sulwe said uncoordinated planning in the past has resulted in poor development in the country.

He said integrated planning was the main solution to unlock development.

Mr Sulwe stated that despite the country having a number of planners, many of them worked in isolation.

President Hichilema was in Livingstone today where he officiated at the National Planners Conference whose theme is “Unlocking barriers to social economic development” at Radisson Blu Hotel.

Zanis