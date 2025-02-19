IT’S NOT IN GOOD FAITH, KALABA OBJECTS TO MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ABOUT THE HEALTH OF ECL



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has strongly objected to the planned ministerial statement over the health of the former Head of State, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, saying it’s not being done in good faith.





Mr. Kalaba says Government didn’t want to provide financial support for Mr. Lungu to go for medical reviews and it’s morally wrong for them to make cheap political capital out of someone they never wanted to support medically.





Mr. Kalaba questioned why the UPND Government should now take interest in the health of the Sixth Republican President when they were constantly blocking him from traveling for his medicals.



“I find it hypocritical that today the Minister of Health should be issuing a ministerial statement about the health of President Lungu when they had refused to finance his trip for medicals,” Kalaba told KBN TV.





As far as we know, President Lungu is a private citizen because this Government withdrew his benefits and therefore his health status should also be left private with members of his family.



“I hope the Minister of Health will advise the National Assembly that he can’t provide any update on the health of President Lungu because the Government has not played a part in facilitating his medical reviews,” he said.





In December, President Lungu left for medicals in South Africa after intervention from other stakeholders to allow the former Head of State to go for specialized medical reviews.



Yesterday, the Speaker of the National Assembly directed the Minister of Health to give a ministerial statement about the health of President Lungu on Thursday.





This was after a point of order from the Chasefu Member of Parliament who wanted to know if the Minister of Health was in order to keep quiet without giving an update on the health of the former Head of State and that of FDD President Edith Nawakwi.