It’s not over’: Minnie Dlamini rejects MacG apology

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini rejected MacG’s apology with an official statement. Over the years, they’ve clashed publicly, with each encounter intensifying.

Their latest feud exploded after MacG made an offensive comment following Minnie’s breakup with businessman Brian Monaisa. During an episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG made a vulgar remark implying Minnie’s private parts “must be smelling.”

The statement sparked outrage across social media. Fans demanded accountability, and women’s rights groups condemned MacG’s behaviour. The fallout prompted MacG to issue a public apology on his podcast. But Minnie, unimpressed, announced she would be taking legal action against him.

Minnie Dlamini rejects MacG apology.

The actress swiftly rejected MacG’s apology. In a powerful statement, she emphasised the deep hurt his words caused. “As a public figure and a mother, I must act,” Minnie declared.

She added that her action was not just for herself but for all women whose dignity gets attacked for content. The comment hit her hard as a woman, sister, and professional. She said the insult wasn’t entertainment, it was defamation.

Minnie announced she would continue pursuing legal recourse. Her fans stood by her, praising her courage to confront public humiliation with legal strength and an unwavering commitment to justice.

MacG’s apology

MacG took to his Podcast and Chill platform to issue a heartfelt apology. “I want to apologise to all the female chillers and women in South Africa,” he said. He stressed that offending anyone was never his intention.

MacG added, “We never say things to offend people.” He also extended an olive branch to Minnie. “You are welcome on the show,” he offered.

MacG expressed that since the issue began on the podcast, it should end there too. He called for peace. However, his words failed to repair the damage, as Minnie remained firm on seeking justice through legal channels.