IT’S NOT POSSIBLE FOR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO WIN THE 2026 ELECTIONS-KALABA
ALABA TICKS OFF HICHILEMA
By Nelson Zulu
FORMER Democratic Party (DP) leader, Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema will not win the 2026 election.
Speaking to Voice of America, Saturday, Kalaba said Zambians have started galvanising themselves against President Hichilema’s UPND government.
He said President Hichilema did not win the 2021 elections because of being popular but that Zambians thought at the time he was the only alternative.
“Zambians are beginning to galvanise against President Hichilema, he did not win the election last year because he was popular. Zambians thought at the time he was the only alternative and I can assure that he is got a tall order going into 2026, he wants to eliminate all his opponents going into 2026, but we shall stand up against him and he should know that him and his sponsors are not going to determine how our resources should be used or who should be our leader. What Zambia need now is an experienced leader who understands,” he said.
On the programme Kalaba accused President Hichilema and the UPND to be behind the infighting in the opposition.
He sited the prolonged court case to be a scheme plotted by the UPND in order to stop him from being on the ballot in 2026.
Kalaba told the Voice of America that his yet to be launched party will stop the UPND in 2026, though his critics within the DP say he failed to resolve small problems in his political party and therefore Zambians cannot trust him.
He said there was scheme hatched to keep him running in court for three years at the expense of mobilising his political party, adding that he was not ready to die a political death at all.
Kalaba said this was a tactic President Hichilema had created against him, saying he will not do politics in Court.
“President Hichilema was heavily involved in the DP wrangles because he was scared of Harry Kalaba,” said Kalaba.
Right now there is no one even close to beating Hakainde in 2026.
We really need strong opposition in Zambia, not these recycled politicians.
You are wrong ba IndigoTyrol, there is you, Bakalamba, kwi posapo. You are more than qualified, please throw in your Gauntlet mu 2026 “…if others have did it, why can’t you did also…”? As Napoleon said: “Only Napoleon is fit to crown Napoleon”
He is winning 2026 please kalaba come and stone on that day.
2021 was certainly a tall order, 2026 is water under the bridge.
Kikikikikkikikikikikki, yah. Indeed Kalaba’s madness is laughable. Kalaba, were you not on a ballot in 2021? What happened? Whitewashed not so? What makes you think that Zambians are looking to a turn coat like you? Yah awe mwe. I agree with all that Indingo has said. Perhaps someone not among the current opposition kawayawaya may pull a surprise not aba bangwele.
The problem we have is that opposition is preoccupied with winning an election not the well being of the country. What is the benefit of winning an election of 2026 when you are in 2022.The opposition is far away from reality.We have got issues that the opposition need to push the government to do for the betterment of the country.One of those issues is to follow up on the CDF is it properly used. Follow the legal system is it fair enough. These are a few of many issues one can follow. The problem the opposition is in a hurry to win an election not to see to it that Zambia develops.
Right now all these opposition leaders are below average compared to bally. Make the mistake of putting someone below average. Don’t vote with your stomach but your head. Elyo ba kalaba you are not credible right now.
Alas! Mr. Hichilema was popular because if he wasn’t,we would have voted for you Mr. Kalaba or any other candidate. By the way,it seems Harry is off the rails because he’s talking about something which has enough time to mature before the actual time and by then I don’t think this country will be the same. The current president is strategic,I believe he’s taking zambia far much better that Harry can not see. Don’t waste your time,talk about the good things you’ll do to Zambians. HH is huge now,make a rally and talk like that to the audience you will see how you’re going to be booed by people. Bring fresh ideas not the same things mwe!
The man is just clocking one year and he has four more years. Instead of telling us what you will do better and how, you are already more interested in winning an election. To win and do what?
Yava ba Kalaba did you even notice that the spoiled bullot papers were more than your votes?
At double H is trying to eliminate the opposition I see no opposition that is worth considering. Double H has put the bar so high such that you feel eliminated.
It’s only not possible in 2032. For now let’s watch the liars lead.
HH won the 2021 vote because he told the people what he wanted to do to better the lives of people. In the 2021 campaigns, HH focused his message on issues affecting the people and not on the character of his opponents.
We can say the same about late Sata.
It’s issues ba Kalaba thatvwin you an election not the tissues you pre-occupy yourself with.
Twenty twenty-six (2026) is in the future and the future belongs to God alone. None of us who are alive today know for sure whether we’ll be alive in 2026 or not.
Have you forgotten the war GBM started in 2012 of positioning ba Sata as the PF sole candidate for 2016? Did Mr Sata make it to 2016?
That’s how nonsensical such futuristic politicking is. It robs us of valuable time and distracts us from focusing on the more important day-to-day issues.
Humble yourself ba Kalaba. You have just failed to manage a small party called DP. How can a normal Zambian entrust you with bigger State matters? You had your time in Government. Let better people who have never been in government also have their chance.
Just retire!
Plot 1 is not your portion!
This clerical registry clerk at cabinet office also. Presidency is now totally beyond your reach. Imwe with your mouth but not brain individuals, it’s over. Forget it. You should have had your chance when you were rooting for lungu.
And when Saudi Arabia donated old office equipment in August 20016, that uncle of yours took them in a lack van to luapula, what did you do to the government equipment?
It was not donated to you as foreign affairs minister or your family. Acc should check
Kalaba, in my language means crowling. So kukalabafye. Kalaba can not do good for Zambians when he is a ranner away.
May God forgive him.