IT’S NOT POSSIBLE FOR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO WIN THE 2026 ELECTIONS-KALABA

ALABA TICKS OFF HICHILEMA

By Nelson Zulu

FORMER Democratic Party (DP) leader, Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema will not win the 2026 election.

Speaking to Voice of America, Saturday, Kalaba said Zambians have started galvanising themselves against President Hichilema’s UPND government.



He said President Hichilema did not win the 2021 elections because of being popular but that Zambians thought at the time he was the only alternative.



“Zambians are beginning to galvanise against President Hichilema, he did not win the election last year because he was popular. Zambians thought at the time he was the only alternative and I can assure that he is got a tall order going into 2026, he wants to eliminate all his opponents going into 2026, but we shall stand up against him and he should know that him and his sponsors are not going to determine how our resources should be used or who should be our leader. What Zambia need now is an experienced leader who understands,” he said.

On the programme Kalaba accused President Hichilema and the UPND to be behind the infighting in the opposition.



He sited the prolonged court case to be a scheme plotted by the UPND in order to stop him from being on the ballot in 2026.

Kalaba told the Voice of America that his yet to be launched party will stop the UPND in 2026, though his critics within the DP say he failed to resolve small problems in his political party and therefore Zambians cannot trust him.



He said there was scheme hatched to keep him running in court for three years at the expense of mobilising his political party, adding that he was not ready to die a political death at all.



Kalaba said this was a tactic President Hichilema had created against him, saying he will not do politics in Court.

“President Hichilema was heavily involved in the DP wrangles because he was scared of Harry Kalaba,” said Kalaba.