IT’S NOT TRUE, WE DIDN’T CHANGE YOUR POLITICAL PARTY TO A CHURCH ORGANIZATION, BUT PRINCE IS THE ONE WHO TRIED TO CHANGE THINGS, GOVERNMENT REFUTES SEAN TEMBO’S ALLEGATIONS





Government says no unauthorised changes have been made to records of the Patriots for Economic Progress – PEP at the Registrar of Societies.





This follows allegations from PEP President Sean Tembo suggesting that the Office of the Registrar of Societies tempered with the leadership records of the party.





Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo says the allegations that party records were altered in 2023 are misleading because the application in question was never processed.





Mr. Matembo explains that the application only reached the submission stage.



He says this is after it was discovered that an individual identified as Prince Care who attempted to change the details was neither an office bearer nor an authorised representative of the party as required under the Societies Act.





He says records at the Registrar of Societies have consistently maintained PEP under the category of Political Party and not under any other classification.



Mr. Matembo adds that confusion may have arisen from a registration drop-down menu which contains different activity categories for various societies, including “Preaching and Ministry.





He further disclosed that office bearer records dated April 15th 2026 submitted to the Electoral Commission of Zambia are consistent with records issued on 7th September 2022 .





Mr. Matembo said the records confirm that no changes have been made to the party’s office bearers.





He adds that all relevant documents have since been made available for public verification.



By Znbc.