It’s shameful ECZ declared UPND as winners in Mfuwe despite vote manipulation – Hapunda





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Socialist Party (SP) chief presidential advisor Brian Hapunda says it is shameful that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) declared the UPND candidate as a winner in the Mfuwe by-election when ruling party cadres manipulated the results in their presence.



And Hapunda said when the SP reported to the police, officers were afraid to arrest the UPND cadres for fear of being fired.





Speaking in an interview, Hapunda said the UPND took over two polling stations and started getting ballot papers belonging to



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-shameful-ecz-declared-upnd-as-winners-in-mfuwe-despite-vote-manipulation-hapunda/