IT’S SO SAD HOW WE KEEP FIGHTING EACH OTHER – T LOW VENTS





In a post seemingly made as a result of the online Kwacha Music Awards 2025 feud between Yo Maps and Chile One, singer T Low has taken to his socials condemning the tension between artists.





The singer said the tension is retrogressive, divides fans, and is hurting the artists’ fans and industry. He further called for unity.



He said, “It’s so sad how we keep fighting each other. We have even made our fans get into battles of magnitude that they don’t even understand.”





He continued, “Their ignorance to support their favorites has caused so much damage to the industry that they don’t even realize what this will do to the next generation.”





The singer encouraged unity, in oder for the industry to grow, just like the way Nigeria has grown with Afrobeats and South Africa with Amapiano.





“When are we going to stand as ONE industry, be proud of each others’ achievements, conqour Africa and the globe?” he questioned.





The online feud that has resulted in Yo Maps withdrawing from the Kwacha Music Awards 2025 has been condemned by several industry players.





T LOW’s message is clear, fighting for superiority and undermining others will only cause division and hinder industry growth. Hence, artists should unite and collaborate for the betterment of the industry.



