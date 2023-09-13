IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL FOR MR LUNGU TO EAT WITH BOTH HANDS- UPND

PRESS STATEMENT

13TH September 2023

IT’S UNCONSTITUTIONAL FOR MR LUNGU TO EAT WITH BOTH HANDS

Former President Mr. Lungu should come out with clean hands on his bid to come back to active politics.

The Republican Constitution is very clear on how a former President should conduct himself. His behavior of eating with both hands also known as double tobela is unconstitutional. Mr. Lungu should not continue pretending that he is not involved in active politics because his actions and utterances are to the contrary. Or is he just funning trouble for himself?

One thing is very clear, UPND is not afraid of Mr. Lungu contesting the 2026 general elections as a Presidential candidate. He must just come out in the open now so that we can take him on as a political opponent. We have dealt with him before and we know his profile, which includes a heap of weaknesses. In fact he will be the weakest candidate on the ballot paper.

Even he himself knows that he is a very weak candidate that’s why he is hiding in Churches in order to ambush the Zambian people. We therefore challenge him to be bold enough and declare that he will take on President HH. We know he is dead scared of doing that because within a week of making that declaration he will not just be sorry but a finished man.

Some opposition Leader complained about President HH mentioning names in public of people PF killed, we hear you. Are you suggesting that instead we bring you the actual orphans and widows so that you can see for your selves what you did? If this is your wish, who are we to say no, after all these people were killed in cold blood by PF regime.

Or do you want us to perform ICHIKONDO or ICHITALEME? The orphans and widows will be Mr. Lungu’s campaign managers. By the way where is Mr. Lungu’s Presidential barber man and what took him to where ever he is today? Was he cutting Mr. Lungu’s hair with blood stained hands? Don’t complain, people have to know what you did when you were PAMUPANDO.

Albert Malama

UPND – Acting Chairman for Mines