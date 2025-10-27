I’VE 75% OF PF… We don’t need a  leader who is associated with the bad PF committed – MUDOLO

I’VE 3/4 OF PF – MUDOLO

… We don’t need a leader who is associated with the bad PF committed





South Africa’s based Zambian entrepreneur and PF presidential aspirant Willah Mudolo says the party should not have a leader who will remind Zambians of the bad they used to associate with the former ruling party.





And Mudolo said he had the backing of three quarters of the PF.



In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Mudolo said the party and the country needed someone with fresh





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ive-3-4-of-pf-mudolo-we-dont-need-a-leader-who-is-associated-with-the-bad-pf-committed/