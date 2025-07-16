‘I’ve always wanted a girl’: Rihanna opens up about pressure of raising two sons

Rihanna has been talking about her kids and how they have influenced her work. With people already guessing whether the couple’s third child would be a girl or a boy, she has discussed the pressure of having two sons and suggested that she wants a girl.

However, Rihanna earlier told The Grio that when it comes to their baby’s gender, “That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”

She did, however, confirm that the next child will join the “R” name club, exactly like their brothers.

The soon-to-be mother of three, who recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Smurfs movie, also told Extra, “Are you guys gonna be so hurt if it’s a boy? I’ve always wanted a girl. God knows best, and I love my boy.”

The 37-year-old singer-actress and 36-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky already have two boys together: Riot, who is 23 months old, and RZA, who is three years old.

On the subject of her kids, the “Diamonds” singer disclosed that they have turned into her toughest critics. She told Complex, “Oh yeah, I mean the pressure is on. My critics are literally my kids. I’m hoping that I get some cool points with this one.”

She added, “I would like to do things that inspire them. Things they can be proud of in all aspects of my career, so this is one of the things that feels right and natural for me to do.”

The mompreneur also revealed to E! News that Riot and RZA have both developed a passion for music.

“Both of them love music. It’s insane because I’m like, ‘Is that me or you, Rocky?’” she told the publication. “They love instruments. They love music.”

Riot also enjoys freestyling, something the proud mother claimed he inherited from his father. “That’s definitely a Rocky thing, not me,” she remarked.

The couple, who have been dating since 2020, announced on May 5 that they are now expecting their third child, according to People. Rihanna showed off her baby belly while walking around New York City, and Rocky confirmed the good news on the Met Gala red carpet in 2025.

At the time of their first child’s birth, Rihanna and A$AP had no explicit plans to start a family, but the “Work” singer told Vogue that they were “certainly not planning against it” either.

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f— says it has to be that way,” she told the outlet in April 2022. “I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

An exclusive source told People that the couple are “thrilled to be growing their family” after the couple’s major pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala.

The insider also highlighted why the couple preferred to have their children close in age. “Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling,” the exclusive source told People.