‘I’ve Been Threathened’: Robert Marawa Unveils Harrowing Encounters of Near-Death Experiences and Attempts on His Life

Renowned sports presenter, Robert Marawa, has recently shed light on his harrowing experiences, revealing shocking details of near-death encounters and attempts on his life. In a candid and emotionally charged interview, Robert Marawa opened up about the threats he has faced, sharing his deeply personal journey of survival.

During the revealing interview with Dj Fresh, Robert Marawa addressed the misconceptions surrounding his health, specifically concerning the number of reported heart attacks.

Robert Marawa, who has battled numerous health challenges, revealed that while he had survived two heart attacks, reports of a third heart attack were inaccurate. In fact, his third hospitalization was a direct threat to his life, but it had been misreported as a heart attack.

“There have been attempts on my life,” Marawa candidly shared, debunking the rumors surrounding his hospitalizations.

“Even in the times when people were saying I was in the hospital because of a heart attack and it was my third heart attack, I never had three heart attacks. But I ended up in ICU.The two [heart attacks] were purely cardiac and health-related. That’s the one that was a direct threat to my life but it was reported as a heart attack.”

Reflecting on the terrifying experiences, Marawa expressed the fear he felt during the particular hospitalization that posed a genuine risk to his life.

“Two heart attacks are scary. But I think that particular one made me feel like I was losing my life. I felt the presence of my life just being sucked away when I was there.”

Moreover, Marawa shed light on the toll these incidents had taken on his well-being and the challenges he faced while being threatened. Recounting a specific instance, he revealed,

“People don’t know what it is that I’ve had to do. I’ve been threatened. I was in ICU in June/July last year. My sister was shattered. When she walked in, she saw a corpse. But people don’t know that because I don’t talk about it.”