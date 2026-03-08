I’VE BEEN THROUGH THE WORST IN PRISON, I’M LEAVING ZAMBIA….and will only return after President Hichilema leaves power, even if it takes 20 years.  – MUNIR ZULU

I’VE BEEN THROUGH THE WORST IN PRISON, I’M LEAVING ZAMBIA – MUNIR



FORMER Lumezi Independent MP Munir Zulu says he’s been through the worst in prison, such that he can’t even wish that on President Hakainde Hichilema.





And Zulu says he will be leaving the country in the next few days and will only return after President Hichilema leaves power, even if it takes 20 years.





Yesterday, Zulu was released from Mukobeko Prison where he was jailed for one a year for libel.





In an interview, Saturday, Zulu said the torture that he went through was inhuman, abut that he had forgiven them because he was not bitter.





“We are out, where the sentence ended in December, we went to court as to why we were kept longer than necessary for an…



(Diggers)