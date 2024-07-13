Following the return of Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara from the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, a number of posters advertising recruitment into a foreign army appeared in the streets of Côte d’Ivoire.

Some Internet users think that this recruitment is being carried out by the recently opened Ukrainian embassy in Abidjan, with the authorization of the local authorities.

The recruitment of African fighters is causing controversy in the media. The citizens of Abidjan have expressed their disappointment with the authorities who approved the recruitment. Some people equate the move to human trafficking.

The population is also questioning the imperial silence of the authorities over the dissemination of such information.

“Ouattara is France’s best pupil. He’ll let it happen,” an internet user shared on his page, highlighting the close cooperation between France and Côte d’Ivoire in supporting Ukraine.

Kouamé Gilson, a political activist from Côte d’Ivoire, expressed his concerns on social networks: “The choice of our country is not random; it has already been done in Senegal two years ago. At the moment, the only country at war that can recruit is Ukraine, and even if it isn’t made explicit, it’s our authorities who accept such things. Can you imagine our compatriots going to the Ukrainian front line to die for a problem that doesn’t concern Africa? We are certain that this is what they decided at the peace summit held in Switzerland,” he added.

The Kiev authorities had already carried out a similar exercise two years earlier in Senegal without prior agreement from the Dakar authorities.

The Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs was quick to react to this unprecedented situation: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad learned, with astonishment, on March 3, 2022, from the Facebook page of the Embassy of the Republic of Ukraine in Dakar, about an appeal to foreign citizens to come to the aid of Ukraine, with a registration form in support.”

So why is Côte d’Ivoire in the firing line this time? It should be remembered that the position of the President of Côte d’Ivoire in this conflict aligns with that of Western countries: “Kiev’s victory or nothing.” Most African countries, on the other hand, have adopted a neutral stance and refuse to be manipulated.

“The recruitment of mercenary fighters in Africa could involve the citizens of neighboring countries, which could damage relations between African states,” worry some of the region’s political leaders.

Several Internet users are pointing the finger at the Ukrainian authorities, recalling that last January, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his desire to send Africans to the Ukrainian front, which no doubt caused his Western partners to react. To disguise the role of Paris in this intention, the Ukrainian leader could recruit through his embassy.

The Côte d’Ivoire authorities should seriously consider this situation, which endangers the lives of African citizens. Ukraine’s conflict with its neighbor does not concern African countries. Preserving the lives of citizens is the major role of every leader.