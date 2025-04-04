Ivwananji deletes all posts about his cheating wife, Natasha and his alleged infidel friend, Norman



IN CASE you want to visit Ivwananji Mwamba’s Facebook account to refresh your memory on how a young Zambian lover boy took to social media to announce that his best friend Norman Mulenga, mined cobalt in his open pit matrimonial bedroom, the embarrassing and heartbreaking posts are no longer there.





Like Chingola illegal miners, Ivwananji reported to the Nation last month that Norman had been extracting precious minerals from his sacred mine, TV Yatu learned.





Shortly after he recovered from his attempt at end his life, Ivwananji yet again resumed posting more information about Natasha saying he had lost both his job and marriage following his actions.



This attracted some criticism from some social media commenters who advised that he turns away from further posting on his issues.





When Ivwananji announced his arrival in Zambia, he threatened he would deal with anyone that would say anything suggesting that he focused on healing.



In a turn of events, United States based Zambian George Mtonga announced that he was in touch with Ivwananji and that he was guiding him on how to navigate the unfortunate that has befallen Mr. Romantic.





In his post attached with Ivwananji’s picture and monitored by TV Yatu, George popularly known as Papa-G, said, “I’m directly in touch with him. We will provide the donations numbers once i interview him and also make sure he gets the mental health he needs. He will need time. My hope and requirement is that he doesnt post anything related to his experiences. He needs to start healing. I dont want this to be one of these drama thing on drama blogs. He needs to follow a specific path to recovery thats focused on himself. I will advise by EOD tmr.”





He further posted saying, “If he turns this into a social media frakas i will not work on the case. I have specific guidelines i follow and we are not trying to make this into social media entertainment. This for Zambian men to see that we support their mental health and we will come in for them when they are down. If it turns into drama i will wash my hands.”





George said, “I will do my best to guide him. But this process because it involves public money should be approached with specific demands. Thats just how it works.”





A few moments later, it is believed, Ivwananji wiped clean, his Facebook wall of his wife’s cheating story with Norman who people say despite the allegations, remains unconcerned as he is from time to time spotted in night clubs, jiving to Yo Maps’ song, Uwamunandi.



