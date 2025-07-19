Ja Rule Wants 50 Cent To Learn From His Live Shows

Ja Rule has said that longtime nemesis 50 Cent could learn a thing or two by watching his live shows.

In his latest taunt aimed at his arch rival, Ja wrote on X: “Imagine trying to clown someone currently on tour making 6 figures a show.”

He added: “You n-ggas cooked. 50 Cent take notes like you been doing. This what a REAL performer looks like… lmao.”

50 is yet to respond to Ja but the Murder Inc legend did recently clown his fellow New York native for allegedly having poor ticket sales.

50 is touring the likes of the UK and Germany just a year after his Final Lap tour and has been doing special 2-for-1 offers for the London date of the run.

Ja mocked 50 for the alleged offer though many fans pointed out that most tickets for the concerts were listed as sold out on the internet.

The Murder Inc star was not having it and hit back by saying: “You sure bout that??? Ain’t nobody coming to see you Otis… I mean Curtis.”

Concert tickets have become a talking point between the two in recent years.

50 recently once again claimed that he bought tickets to one of Ja’s shows so that hundreds of seats would be left empty.

During a recent interview with Big Boy, 50 repeated the claim by saying: “I did [buy Ja Rule’s tickets]. They were cheap tickets. The tickets were very affordable. They were on StubHub. I bought the first four rows.”

Ya’ll going to that Ja Rule concert??? 🤣

Imagine trying to clown someone currently on tour making 6 figures a show 🤦🏾‍♂️ you niggas cooked… @50cent take notes like you been doing this what a REAL performer looks like… lmao pic.twitter.com/QP3IckR76j — Ja Rule (@jarule) July 17, 2025

He added: “I looked at it and said, ‘I just want you to feel like you gotta reach the people, four or five rows back’ [laughs].”

50 also said: “It wasn’t that big of a sacrifice. I’ve bought things that mean less to me. That was fun, watching the show and seeing the spaces are empty because they were reserved for someone else.”

Ja Rule fired back, calling his longtime nemesis a “fat fucking liar” over his comments.

“You believe this dumb shit???” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Like I said before I got 10k for ANYONE who can produce this footage a photo shit what city/venue did this said show take place??? @50cent is a fat fucking LIAR.”