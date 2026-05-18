JACK “MUSEVENI” MWIIMBU SECURES UPND ADOPTION FOR MONZE EAST

JACK “MSEVENI” MWIIMBU SECURES UPND ADOPTION FOR MONZE EAST

…veteran lawmaker survives despite losing constituency primaries





Long-serving parliamentarian and former Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu has secured adoption as UPND candidate for the newly created Monze East Constituency despite reportedly losing the party’s primary ranking elections.





Mwiimbu, now nicknamed “Mseveni” by political commentators because of his lengthy stay in Parliament, managed to obtain the adoption certificate after intense internal consultations within the ruling party.

The veteran politician reportedly lost the grassroots primary elections to a new entrant identified as Victor Cheelo.