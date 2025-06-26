Jacob Zuma’s daughter leaves King Mswati III, citing months without seeing him





Nomcebo Zuma, the 22-year-old daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has reportedly left her polygamous marriage to King Mswati III, the absolute monarch of Eswatini.





According to Swaziland News, Nomcebo cited months without seeing her husband as the reason for her departure from the royal household, where she was the king’s 16th wife.





The marriage, formalized in September 2024 during Eswatini’s traditional Umhlanga Reed Dance ceremony, drew significant attention due to the high-profile union between the Zuma family and Eswatini’s monarchy.





Despite initial claims from Eswatini officials that the marriage was “for love,” Swaziland News reports that Nomcebo’s exit has prompted a royal delegation to travel to Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, to negotiate her return.





King Mswati III, aged 56, has faced ongoing criticism for his lavish lifestyle and polygamous practices, with Nomcebo’s departure highlighting tensions within the royal family.





The delegation’s visit to the Zuma homestead underscores the cultural and diplomatic weight of the union, which has been seen as a bridge between Eswatini and South Africa’s influential Zulu community.





As of now, neither the Zuma family nor Eswatini’s royal palace has issued an official statement.





The situation continues to spark debate about the dynamics of royal polygamy and its impact on personal and political relationships in the region.