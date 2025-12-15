Jakarta Just Became the World’s Largest City – And Indonesia is Reshaping Global Power





Jakarta has officially been recognized as the world’s largest urban area in 2025, a milestone that coincides with Indonesia’s full membership in BRICS. This isn’t just about population numbers—it’s about economic momentum.

With over 2,400 tech startups, an 80% digital payments penetration rate, and a projected $360 billion digital economy by 2030, Jakarta is emerging as Southeast Asia’s innovation powerhouse. Indonesia’s BRICS membership strengthens the Global South’s voice in shaping international trade, infrastructure development, and digital finance cooperation.





This dual achievement signals a major shift: emerging economies are no longer waiting for a seat at the table—they’re building their own.





Source: TV BRICS