JAKE PAUL ADMITS HE MAY NEVER FIGHT AGAIN AFTER ANTHONY JOSHUA SHATTERED HIS JAW AND KNOCKED OUT A TOOTH





Jake Paul just dropped a major update on The Ariel Helwani Show, revealing the brutal reality of his broken jaw from the Anthony Joshua fight could end his boxing career.





“I’m getting some new scans here in a couple of days of the jaw to get an update on the healing process,” Paul said. “We’ll see what my doctors say and if I can even fight again. That is definitely within the realm of possibility.”





He explained the damage: “It depends on how the bone heals. There’s also a tooth missing here. I’m pretty sure I’ll have to get an implanted tooth of some sort… We just have to wait and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”





Paul admitted retirement thoughts have crossed his mind: “Those thoughts have definitely come up… I did prove my point. This is not fun. Let me go focus on other parts of the business and other parts of your life.





But he added: “I’m not done. Like I can just feel it in my spirit, my soul and heart that I have more fights left… unfinished business.”





His own doctor is against a return: “My doctor Armand… he doesn’t want me to fight again.”





Even some in his inner circle and business side have told him he doesn’t need to keep fighting. His fiancée is supportive either way but realistic about the risks versus his successful businesses.