JAMAICA RAISES MINIMUM WAGE TO J$16,000(k2,650) FOR 40-HOUR WORKWEEK AMID RISING LIVING COSTS

The government of Jamaica has officially implemented a new national minimum wage of J$16,000 (approximately US$103 or ZMW 2,650) for a 40-hour workweek, following the approval of amended wage orders. The move is intended to help low-income workers cope with the rising cost of living.





The increase also applies to security guards, who will now receive the updated base pay. However, their additional allowances and insurance benefits remain unchanged.





Labour and Social Security Minister Pearnel Charles Jr stated that the adjustment is part of efforts to protect workers’ welfare. He also urged employers to pay above the minimum where feasible, in recognition of the economic pressures many Jamaicans face.





The new wage order is a key step in Jamaica’s efforts to improve labor conditions and ensure fair compensation across sectors.



Source: Jamaica Observer