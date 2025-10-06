JAMES NDAMBO IMAGINARY AND MALICIOUS SOCIAL MEDIA STORIES – Dr Vernon J Mwaanga

JAMES NDAMBO IMAGINARY AND MALICIOUS SOCIAL MEDIA STORIES.



I have been asked by family members to refute the malicious and made up stories alleging that Mr James Ndambo, a prominent businessman based in South Africa; (a) has been having secret meetings with PF officials and others, with a view to standing as a Presidential candidate in 2026.

Mr Ndambo has described these reports as false. He has authorized me to state for the 100th time, that he has not, is not and will not ever be interested in active politics. In 1991 and 1996, MMD offered Mr Ndambo a Parliamentary seat, which he would have won easily, and both cases he declined. He regards President Hakainde Hichilema, as a brother and says “brothers don’t stand against each other”.

Mr Ndambo is not even eligible to stand for President. (b) Mr Ndambo has not had any secret or other meetings with the President of PF. He has been asked this question many times and has not responded and this statement should be treated as his factual response. (c) Mr Ndambo has had serious discussions with his family and lawyers.

It has been agreed that the manufacturers and distributors of these malicious falsehoods, will from now own be sued and legally compelled to produce evidence in a court of law or face the consequences. Please stop making up falsehoods; Please stop the lies; Please stop the malice.





Dr Vernon J Mwaanga GOEZ.

Ndambo Family Spokesman and Uncle to James Ndambo

4th October, 2O25.