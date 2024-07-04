Jamie Foxx has finally shared what led to him being hospitalized: ‘I was gone for 20 days’

Jamie Foxx’s mysterious sickness sparked anxiety and curiosity among fans and critics alike after his family revealed the actor had been rushed to the hospital in April of last year.

The 56-year-old recently detailed the events that led to his medical emergency to a crowd gathered around him at an outdoor café in Phoenix, according to a video uploaded by the Art of Dialogue on X (previously Twitter).

He recounted, “Look, April 11th last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [snaps fingers], I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me — my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor.

“They gave me a cortisone shot. The next doctor said something’s going on up there [points to his head]. I won’t say it on camera,” the famous actor said, garnering giggles from the crowd. “But it was…” he shrugged as the video ended.

The Academy Award winner recently shared an Instagram message saying, “Without you I would not be here,” asserting that his sister Deidra saved his life during his health crisis, according to People. “Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life.”

After missing season 6 of the FOX competition Beat Shazam due to his illness, Foxx recently made a comeback. He has hinted at a return to stand-up comedy, where he promises to talk more about what happened.

The Annie star later also talked about his health issue not too long ago, saying that he was initially unable to move after seeing “the tunnel” during his near-death experience, per HipHopDX.

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different,” he remarked in December of last year, during the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements, when he accepted the Vanguard Award.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy ’cause it’s tough when you almost… when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn’t know where I was going. ‘Shit, am I going to the right place?’”

He added: “I want to say six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’”