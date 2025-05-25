Jamie Foxx refutes claims that Diddy tried to kill him in 2023

American actor and comedian Jamie Foxx has played down the conspiracy theory that Diddy tried to kill him when he suffered a medical emergency in 2023.

During a conversation with fellow comedians Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler, Roy Wood Jr., Seth Meyers, and Sarah Silverman for The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx shed light on his time in the hospital and revealed he was often cracking jokes to keep up his spirits.

“I didn’t know what the outside world was saying and I couldn’t get my mind around the fact that I had a stroke. I’m in f–king perfect shape. [I see things like,] ‘Puffy tried to kill me,’” Foxx, 57, recounted. “No, Puffy didn’t try to kill me.”

Nonetheless, what reportedly caused him to “flip” out was when he read the conspiracy theory that he was cloned.

“When they said I was a clone, that made me flip. I’m sitting in the hospital bed, like, ‘These bitch-ass motherf–kers are trying to clone me,’” Jamie Foxx joked.

Foxx says he didn’t miss a beat even while heavily medicated and still trying to figure out what caused his medical emergency, revealing that he used his comedic chops to get himself in positive spirits.

“The next morning, I said, ‘I know what’s up, you’re trying to clone me and make me white so I’ll sell better overseas.’ The psychiatrist says, ‘Are you all right?’ And I say, ‘Am I all right or am I all white? I saw you trying to get the white motherf–king Jamie Foxx and it ain’t going to happen.’ He just calmly goes, ‘I think we’re going to lower your dosage,’” the Oscar winner joked.

The renowned actor said was often he “out by 9” whenever Combs threw a party, sharing that “something [didn’t] look right” as the evenings got intense.

In September, Combs was arrested and is currently on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering. He is alleged to have had wild sex performances dubbed “Freak-Offs” at his parties over the years and faces life in prison should he be convicted.