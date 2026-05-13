Japan Admits It Has Its Own Secret UAP Files



Japan’s government has confirmed it is sitting on its own stash of UAP footage and data, refusing to release everything at once over national security concerns.





Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, a former Air Self-Defense Force pilot, made the admission while responding to the Pentagon’s latest dump of 161 declassified UAP records, several of which show strange objects operating near Japanese airspace.





Kihara stressed that any disclosures will be handled case by case. Some material stays classified to protect defense interests. At the same time, Japan continues to analyze the sightings and works closely with the United States on aerial threats.





This marks a rare public acknowledgment from a major ally that unidentified aerial phenomena are being taken seriously at the highest levels, even if full transparency remains off the table. No wild claims, just quiet confirmation that the files exist and the work is ongoing.