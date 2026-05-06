Japan Joins “Balikatan” Drills — First Troop Presence in Philippines Since WWII



Troops from Japan Ground Self-Defense Force have joined the annual “Balikatan” military exercise alongside forces from the United States and Philippines in Ilocos Norte.





The deployment marks a historic moment — the first time since World War II that Japanese troops have set foot on Philippine soil.





The drills focus on coastal defense and counter-landing operations, featuring Japan’s Type 88 surface-to-ship missile system, developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, alongside U.S. systems designed for air defense and counter-drone operations.





Shinjiro Koizumi, currently visiting the Philippines, observed the exercise on-site with Philippine defense officials, underscoring growing military cooperation in the region.



alliances in the Indo-Pacific are tightening.