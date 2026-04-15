Japan Prepares for Major Security Shift Amid Taiwan Tensions



Tokyo – Japan is undergoing its most significant defence rethink in decades as tensions continue to rise between China and Taiwan, raising concerns over the security of the wider Indo-Pacific region.



Reports indicate that Japan is strengthening its military capabilities and revisiting long-standing post-World War II restrictions on its armed forces, in response to growing uncertainty over the Taiwan Strait.



While officials avoid describing the move as preparation for war, the shift reflects a strategic effort to enhance deterrence and readiness in the event of a regional conflict affecting nearby waters and trade routes.



The development marks a major turning point in Japan’s defence policy, as it moves toward a more assertive security posture amid escalating geopolitical tensions in East Asia.



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