JAY BANDA NOT MAIN PLANNER

…the man is being used by ‘financial giants’ to throw govt operations into disorder – Miyanda







By Rhoda Nthara( The Mast)



HUMAN rights advocate Wesley Miyanda says those underperforming and defying the President’s directives are indirectly denting



Hakainde Hichilema’s image and the UPND government.



He says time to work on all weaknesses is “now or never”.



In a statement, Miyanda said fugitive Petauke Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Banda should at all costs be found and brought back to face the “wrath of the law”.



“All those financing his acrimonious activities must be investigated and made to account for their wrong motives. We need peace, unity and sanity in this country and not confusion,” he said.



Miyanda said the seemingly compounded cases of Banda may look simple and small but “quite intricate”.



He said the inconclusive drama of Jay Jay Banda’s “abduction and his recently mysterious disappearance from hospital in Chipata have given the opposition an added advantage to gain political mileage and deem UPND as a government of double standards”.



“Honourable JJ Banda is not the main planner and actor in the drama. The man is just being used by ‘financial giants’ with the aim of throwing government’s operations into disorder. Government through state intelligence and other security wings has to find and uproot the network aiding and funding honourable JJ Banda’s mischievous activities,” Miyanda said. “President Hakainde Hichilema should not in any way leave any stone unturned to make sure all criminals both in the previous and current government are held accountable. One thing which is very clear here is that the broad scheme of this syndicate of criminals supporting and funding onourable JJ Banda’s activities is to cause anarchy in the country and bring the current government to a standstill. As spectators of what is happening in the inner circle of the governance system we are aware that the republican President is surrounded by both positive and negative minded people. Even amongst the most trusted appointees such as ministers, permanent secretaries and many other heads in public institutions we still have people who are lukewarm and not in one accord with the President.”



He accused some officials of “taking things casually”.



“These are the same people pretending to be good to the President and yet busy working against the appointing authority by cutting big deals because they are in a hurry to amass wealth, building mansions, buying expensive cars and taking their children to expensive schools the same way their friends in the previous regime did,” Miyanda charged.



He said it is high time President Hichilema “threw his eyes outside the inner circle to identify people who mean well and are ready to carry his clear vision of taking the country forward”.



“What President Hichilema should know is that we still have men and women in this country who may not necessarily have suffered together with the him whilst in opposition but are fully in support of the President’s vision and economic policies of the current government,” said Miyanda. “They are fully experienced and competent enough to deliver to people’s expectations. Let the President identify those individuals from outside his usual team to work with for effective, efficient and transparent service delivery.”