Jay Jay BANDA’S Wife Placed On Defence





ONE of former Petauke Central member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda’s wives has been found with case to answer by the Chipata magistrates Court for aiding his dramatic escape from lawful custody.





Chali Lombe was on Thursday placed on defence alongside three officers from Zambia Correctional Service and two police officers for aiding Mr Banda to escape from lawful custody while at Chipata Central Hospital last year.





The six are scheduled to make their defence in June.



CREDIT: MAYENGO NYIRENDA/DAILY MAIL