Jay-Z and Diddy’s accuser admits holes in story

Jay-Z is seeking to have a rape lawsuit against him dismissed after the accuser, who also named Diddy in her claims, admitted to significant inconsistencies in her story during an interview with NBC News.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, alleges she was raped by the music moguls at the age of 13 during an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Speaking publicly for the first time, she described being taken in a limo to Diddy’s house, consuming a drink that made her feel disoriented, and later being assaulted.

Doe referred to the alleged incident as a “catastrophic event” that ruined her life. However, during the interview, she acknowledged discrepancies in her account, including her claim that she interacted with musician Benji Madden at the party—who stated he was not in New York City at the time. She also alleged that her father picked her up afterward, but he reportedly has no memory of this.

Adding to the inconsistencies, photos from the night show Diddy and Jay-Z partying at Lotus nightclub during the VMAs after-party, though they do not confirm their whereabouts for the entire evening.

Despite the inconsistencies, the accuser stands by her overall claims, saying, “Those flaws in the story don’t mean the rape didn’t happen.”

In response to her interview, Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro filed documents calling the accusations “a sham” and emphasizing, “Basic facts in her narrative—the who, what, when, and where—are wrong.” He also highlighted the absence of any corroborating witnesses and criticized the accuser’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, for allegedly failing to verify the facts before filing the complaint.

Diddy’s legal team echoed these sentiments, describing the lawsuit as part of a larger pattern. “Yesterday, a lawyer admitted that over 50 people falsely claimed to be victims. Today, for the second time this week, a Buzbee plaintiff has been exposed. This is the beginning of the end of the money grab,” they stated.

Jay-Z’s legal team plans to file a motion to dismiss the case promptly, as both artists maintain their innocence amid the mounting scrutiny over the lawsuit’s inconsistencies.