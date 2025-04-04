JAY-Z, Beyoncé & LeBron James Mentioned In New Rape Lawsuit Against Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new accusations of human trafficking as he awaits a federal trial.

In a civil case filed in Florida on April 1, Joseph Manzaro alleges, according to court docs obtained by E! News, that he was “drugged, transported against his will, and s£xually maimed as a victim of a coercive and organized criminal enterprise,” facilitated by Combs and others back in 2015, and named celebs such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z , and LeBron James as witnesses in the lawsuit.

Combs has denied Manzaro’s allegations.

In his filing, the accuser said that in April 2015, he lost consciousness after feeling a “greasy substance resembling Vaseline” as he opened the front door to his home, after which he says he was transported to another residence, where an associate of Combs allegedly told him that the music mogul wanted him brought to a “Freak-Off” event.

Manzaro alleged in the suit he was “secretly transferred” to the music producer’s home through a “concealed tunnel” allegedly connected to Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan’s Miami property.

He alleges that “upon regaining partial consciousness,” he “found himself inside a large party area, upon information and belief” that it was a birthday party for Combs’ then-17-year-old son Christian Combs. There, he was allegedly forced to appear in a penis mask.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter were seated in the room,” the lawsuit states, “and upon seeing [Manzaro], Beyoncé Knowles-Carter asked, ‘What’s this? What’s this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a [penis] mask standing here in front of me?”‘

Manzaro alleges in the lawsuit that he was “forcibly paraded through multiple rooms filled with people who were jeering and taunting him” and that Combs himself stated, “He’s gonna find out what we do to snitches tonight. Get him undressed!”

Manzaro says that after being stripped and forcibly washed, he was “s£xually assaulted and forced to partake in unwanted s£xual activity” until he allegedly lost consciousness again. He also alleges in the filing he woke up to find himself on a couch in a small, dark side room, after which he says he was dressed and taken out of the residence to another house, where he was “savagely beaten and left for dead.”

In a statement to E! News, Combs’ legal team said the filed complaint “demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday. No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies—and the perverse motives of those who told them—will be revealed.”

Manzaro also alleges in his suit that the Estefans and James all saw him before he entered Combs’ home, with the suit stating that as he was “dragged through the back entrance” of the couple’s mansion around 12:30 a.m., Gloria “panicked” upon seeing his “deteriorating state,” and said, “Call an ambulance!” However, Manzaro says Emilio “quickly silenced her and ushered her away.”

He also said that after encountering LeBron, the NBA star looked at him and said in response to Gloria’s plan for an ambulance, “Y’all better do something about that!”

However, Jay-Z’s attorney told TMZ his client wasn’t in Florida at the time of the alleged incident. Additionally, James’ rep told the outlet the athlete was playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers and never in Miami at the time the alleged party took place, while Gloria and Emilio’s rep said that no parties were thrown at their Miami house between 2012 and 2019.

As a result of the alleged party, Manzaro says in the lawsuit he suffered catastrophic physical injuries, including severe internal trauma, permanent groin damage, s£xual maiming, and multiple inguinal hernias, and that they are extensively documented by medical evaluations from a urologist and surgeon.

In a 2024 federal indictment charging Combs with sex trafficking and other charges, he was accused of using his companies to transport women and male s£x workers to take part in recorded s£x performances, or “Freak Offs.”

Prosecutors allege his employees facilitated the events by booking hotel rooms and stocking them with drugs and baby oil and other lubricants.

The music producer has pleaded not guilty in the case, and remains in jail ahead of his May trial.