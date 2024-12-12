JAY-Z’s Battle With Rape Accuser’s Lawyer Heats Up With ‘Illegal’ Bribe Claims

JAY-Z‘s battle with Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing his anonymous rape accuser, has continued to escalate, with the attorney now claiming that Hov’s legal team has been trying to turn his clients against with him bribes.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (December 10), Buzbee — whose Jane Doe client claims she was raped by JAY-Z and Diddy as a minor in 2000 — accused the mogul’s lawyers of offering $1,000 to at least one client on his law firm’s books.

He also shared a photo of what appears to be the alleged “investigators,” as well as a purported transcript of a recorded conversation between the group of men and his client.

“‘Investigators’ from New York have contacted many of our law firm’s current and former clients,” he wrote. “These investigators aren’t very smart. What they didn’t anticipate was one of the clients decided to record the conversation.

“It’s shocking, and illegal. Here is a portion taken directly from the transcript of the contact.”

The alleged transcript finds one of the investigators telling Buzbee’s client they could “get paid,” citing another person who received $1,000 for agreeing to “get on the right path.”

Buzbee added in a statement to Deadline: “JAY-Z’s team is desperate and seemingly out of control. Their investigators have recently been caught on tape offering current clients of our firm one thousand dollars to sue our firm.

“This conduct is reprehensible and illegal. There will be consequences coming soon.”

Buzbee’s allegation comes shortly after JAY-Z’s lawyers made a bombshell claim of their own against the Texas-based attorney.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hov’s legal team filed an affidavit claiming that Buzbee tried to coerce an individual to make false rape claims against Diddy.



They say that an anonymous woman contacted them earlier this week to share her experience with Buzbee’s law firm. The filing claims that she had contacted to the company in October about trafficking and abuse allegations unrelated to both Diddy and JAY-Z.

However, the law firm allegedly steered her story in Diddy’s direction, asking her when she met the Bad Boy boss and pressuring her to anonymously pursue a lawsuit against him, which she refused to do.