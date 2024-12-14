Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ accuses rapper of fraudulently avoiding DNA tests

Jay-Z is facing new calls to confirm the paternity of his ‘illegitimate son’ in another legal battle days after the rapper was accused of s3xually ass@ulting a 13-year-old alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The record executive, 55, real name Shawn Carter, is being dragged back into the ongoing legal tussle over the paternity of Rymir Satterthwaite who has been in a decade-long fight to prove that the rapper is his biological father.

Satterthwaite, 31, is claiming Carter’s legal team acted fraudulently during previous attempts to get him to take a paternity test.

Satterthwaite, his late mother Wanda, and his guardian Dr. Lillie Coley are listed as plaintiffs in a new lawsuit against multiple New Jersey courts, judges, and officials, including the New Jersey Supreme Court, alleging violations of their constitutional rights.

Filed on November 25, the suit argues that from 2012 to 2023 their ‘rights were violated through fraudulent court actions, which included sealed records, wrongful sanctions, and obstruction of their legal proceedings.’

Wanda, who died in 2019, alleged she had sex with Carter in 1992 when she was 16 and he was 22 in a sworn affidavit obtained by DailyMail.com. Satterthwaite was born in the summer of 1993.

At the time, she was in an on-again-off-again romance with her high school sweetheart Robert Graves.

In 2010 she requested that a Pennsylvania court make both men take a paternity test in order to determine her son’s real father.

According to Mail Online, the case began with a pre-trial in Camden County, New Jersey on August 13, 2012.

During the pre-trial, Carter’s attorney argued that Dr. Coley, who has acted as Satterthwaite’s legal guardian since his mother handed over custody in 2011 due to ailing health had ‘no jurisdiction’ over his case because it was first filed by Wanda in Pennsylvania, and therefore should be heard in the same state.

The case was dismissed outright because Satterthwaite was over 18 years old at the time of the pre-trial and, according to Pennsylvania state law, paternity must be established before a child reaches the age of adulthood.

The court ruled that the case should be tried under New Jersey law, which states that the age of ‘parentage’ is 23.

Carter’s legal team then argued that the rapper should be exempt from undergoing a DNA test in New Jersey because he did not live or own any property in the state despite public records linking him to homes in Alpine and Newport.

On December 12, 2012, his attorney in New Jersey, Lise Fisher, admitted that she ‘misspoke’ when she said that Carter did not own property in New Jersey.

In court transcripts obtained by DailyMail.com, Fisher said: ‘I submitted as an exhibit to my client’s cross-motion an introductory statement, and verified the introductory statement, signed by her that specifically gives Mr. Carter’s residence in New York.

‘I did misspeak at the last hearing, because I really did think that, that was his home address. I didn’t realize that was his business address. So I do apologize for that.’

At the time, Carter’s Roc Nation was located in New York – the address that his attorney claimed was his home address.

Fisher continued: ‘That having been said, he has a domicile in New York. That’s what counts. That’s where he lives. That’s where he resides. And there’s nothing that changes that.’

However, Fisher was made aware of Carter’s New Jersey properties from the motion for reconsideration that included the deeds and tax records.

New Jersey law states that an attorney commits fraud when knowingly making false statements.

The lawsuit came days before Carter was mentioned in a suit with Combs, 55.

On Tuesday, Satterthwaite slammed Carter’s response to the allegation that he r@ped a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs after party on September 7, 2000.

Carter denied the claims and insisted he has always fought to ‘protect children.’

‘It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr. Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks,’ he told DailyMail.com of the statement.

‘My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity. This is not about greed or spectacle – it’s about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable.’

Satterthwaite took aim at the statement, claiming if Carter ‘values the ideals of honor and protecting children’ then he should stop refusing to acknowledge his paternity.

‘Despite my efforts, Mr. Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims – whether to deny or acknowledge paternity, or to address why his attorney’s committed this fraud,’ he continued.

‘If Mr. Carter values the ideals of honor and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. He continues to deflect and avoid.’

The suit claims the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, was driven to a house party and offered a drink that made her feel ‘woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down.’

Combs and Carter are then alleged to have entered the room with Combs declaring: ‘You are ready to party!’

She claims Carter then removed her clothes, held her down and r@ped her while Diddy and an unnamed female celebrity watched. She says Combs also r@ped her as Carter and the woman looked on.

‘These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?’ Carter said in his statement.

‘These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.’