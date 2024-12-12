Jay-Z’s ‘illegitimate son’ slams rapper for denying ‘getting his mom pregnant at 16’

A 31-year-old man who claims he is the illegitimate son of Jay-Z has been left ‘heartbroken’ over his response to accusations that he s3xually ass@ulted a 13-year-old girl.

Jay-Z, 55, real name Shawn Carter, insisted he is the victim of a ‘blackmail attempt’ as he fired back at a civil lawsuit filed on Sunday that claimed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was at his side when the alleged incident happened in 2000.

Rymir Satterthwaite has been fighting to prove that Carter is his biological father for a decade, with his late mother Wanda claiming she was just 16 years old when she fell pregnant.

‘It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks,’ he told DailyMail.com of Jay-Z’s statement.

‘My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity. This is not about greed or spectacle—it’s about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable.’

Carter is accused of ass@ulting a woman, who identifies as Jane Doe in the legal documents, at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party on September 7, 2000.

The lawsuit had initially been filed in New York’s Southern District in October against Diddy, with a refiling on Sunday that identified the rapper.

Carter issued a lengthy statement denying the claims made in the re-filed lawsuit and insisting he has always fought to ‘protect children.’

He said his ‘only heartbreak’ is for his family, particularly his eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, who is ‘at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims.’

He added: ‘I mourn yet another loss of innocence.’

Rymir took aim at the statement, claiming if Carter ‘values the ideals of honour and protecting children’ then he should stop refusing to acknowledge his paternity.

‘Despite my efforts, Mr Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims – whether to deny or acknowledge paternity or to address why his attorneys committed this fraud,’ he continued.

‘If Mr Carter values the ideals of honour and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. He continues to deflect and avoid.’

Rymir’s mother Wanda alleged she had sex with Jay-Z in 1992 when she was 16 and he was 22. At the time she was in an on-again-off-again romance with her high school sweetheart Robert Graves.

The question of Rymir’s paternity turned into a legal tussle two years after Carter married Beyoncé – when she requested that a Pennsylvania court make both men take a paternity test to determine who her son’s real father was.

Rymir insists that Jay-Z’s legal team has made endless attempts to subvert the legal system in order to avoid taking a test.

The case began with a pre-trial in Camden County, New Jersey on August 13, 2012.

During the pre-trial, Carter’s attorney argued that Dr Lillie Coley, who had acted as Rymir’s legal guardian since his mother handed over custody in 2011, had ‘no jurisdiction’ over his case because it was first filed by Wanda in Pennsylvania, and therefore should be heard in the same state.

The case was dismissed outright because Rymir was over 18 years old at the time of the pre-trial and, according to Pennsylvania state law, paternity must be established before a child reaches the age of adulthood.

The court ruled that the case should be tried under New Jersey law, which states that the age of ‘parentage’ is 23.

According to Mail Online, Carter’s legal team then argued that the rapper should be exempt from undergoing a DNA test in New Jersey because he did not live or own any property in the state despite public records linking him to homes in Alpine and Newport.

Rymir has lost every case he has brought.