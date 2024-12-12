JAY-Z’s Lawyer Claims Tony Buzbee Pressured Woman Into Making False Claims Against Diddy

JAY-Z‘s lawyer is speaking out against Tony Buzbee – the lawyer who is representing the woman claiming he and Diddy raped a 13-year-old girl back in 2000 – and he says Buzbee pressured at least one other woman to lie and falsely accuse Diddy.

According to a report from TMZ, Hov’s lawyer Alex Spiro filed a declaration on Tuesday (December 10), revealing a woman reached out to his firm this week to share her negative experience working with Buzbee and alleging he coached her to lie.

The woman stated she contacted Buzbee after seeing his call for potential victims of Diddy’s sex crimes – but clarified that her allegations were unrelated to the embattled mogul. Despite that, she said she was still asked, “At what point did you meet Diddy?”

She also claims his firm pressured her to file a lawsuit anonymously, while also discouraging her from filing a criminal complaint.

“[This woman] felt directed and coached by Mr. Buzbee’s firm to say that someone held her down and put drugs in her mouth when that was not her experience,” the docs read.

She says she was soon dropped as a client after she refused to change her story.

Buzbee responded to the allegations, telling TMZ, “This is so ridiculous. If someone calls our intake and has a viable case that we believe has merit and we can pursue we will pursue it. We are currently pursuing hundreds of cases against individuals other than PDiddy. What we won’t do is pursue a case that we don’t believe has merit.”

He continued: “I can’t speak to what she told the intake folks to even tell you what this woman claimed if and when she called. [But] we certainly don’t need to ‘pressure’ anyone to pursue a case.”

As previously reported, Buzbee filed a lawsuit earlier this month on behalf of an anonymous client who acusses JAY-Z and Diddy of sexually assaulting her at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13.

The lawsuit was originally filed in October with Diddy as a defendant and JAY-Z referred to anonymously as “Celebrity A.”

Hov, after strongly denying the charges in a public statement, filed a motion in federal court on Monday (December 9) requesting that the plaintiff in the case be denied the ability to proceed anonymously. The previous day, the plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee had filed a motion requesting the reverse — that she should be allowed to continue the case without sharing her name.