JCTR URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO FOCUS ON PEACE AND UNITY



The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection, or JCTR, has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to prioritize peace and unity in the nation. They believe that many Zambians look to the president for leadership and solutions to their problems.





In a recent interview, JCTR’s Deputy Executive Director, Father Boyd Kapyunga, urged the president to use his position to reduce political tensions. He emphasized the importance of creating a culture of reconciliation instead of blaming others.





Father Kapyunga warned that holding onto past grievances and claiming that the president is widely disliked can harm national leadership. He was responding to the president’s remarks during a press conference, where Hichilema mentioned he feels hated because of his background. Father Kapyunga said such comments can create more division and distract from important governance work.





Additionally, Catholic Priest Chewe Mukosa highlighted that the church has recently criticized proposed constitutional changes, which the president mentioned as a reason for his feelings of hatred. Father Mukosa stated that it is the church’s responsibility to talk about national issues that matter to the people. He reassured that the church will continue to voice its opinions and will not be silenced, as freedom of expression is a fundamental right.