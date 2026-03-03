Jealous Boyfriend Arrested for Stabbing Girlfriend to Death in Bedroom Dispute

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 45-year-old man, Benjamin Kanthiti, for allegedly stabbing to death his girlfriend, Nyuma Saidi, 30, at Pondamali Trading Centre following a dispute over their love affair.

According to Hastings Chigalu, Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police Station under the Malawi Police Service, the incident occurred during the night when the deceased was operating her liquor business and the suspect joined her.

Chigalu said a misunderstanding related to their relationship reportedly erupted at the premises. Later that night, the suspect allegedly left the business place for the girlfriend’s house, leaving her behind.

Police report that when Saidi returned home later that night, the quarrel continued in their bedroom and escalated, resulting in the suspect allegedly stabbing her multiple times.

After the incident, Kanthiti fled to an unknown destination.

In the early hours of the morning, relatives who went to check on Saidi found both the main door and bedroom doors wide open. Upon inspection, they discovered her body lying in a pool of blood with multiple wounds. She was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police who visited the scene discovered a broken Kuchekuche glass bottle suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime.

Following intelligence-led investigations, officers traced and arrested the suspect upon his arrival in Mwanza, where he had reportedly fled to evade justice. He is currently being held at Area 3 Police in Lilongwe pending court appearance to answer a charge of murder.

The suspect hails from Thumba Village under Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe District, while the deceased came from Chinkhali Village in Dowa District.