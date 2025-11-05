Jealous Girlfriend Sets Married Boyfriend, Wife And Child On Fire

A family has been torn apart after a jealous girlfriend allegedly set a married couple and their one-year-old baby on fire. The horrific attack, which occurred eight days ago in Matopo, has now claimed a second life, with the husband succumbing to severe burn injuries at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). This tragic development follows the death of his wife, 23-year-old Melissa Ndlovu, who passed away last Thursday from catastrophic burns. The couple’s one-year-old child remains in a critical condition, fighting for life in the intensive care unit at the same hospital.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as Florence Ndlovu from Ntabazinduna, is wanted on two counts of murder and remains at large — evading a police search that the grieving family claims is inadequate.

A Family’s Anguish And A Plea For Justice

The family of Melissa Ndlovu say they are frustrated and heartbroken. They allege that police in Matopo have failed to provide updates on the investigation into the attack that claimed both Melissa and her husband’s lives.

A family member, who requested anonymity, expressed their dismay:

“We are devastated and want answers. We feel let down by Matopo Police, who we feel are not doing enough to track down the suspect. We have heard nothing from them about what is being done.”

The family say they are still awaiting clear communication from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on what steps have been taken to locate the suspect, who vanished after the incident.

A Community In Shock As A Fugitive Remains At Large

The brutality of the attack has shaken the Matopo community. Witnesses and reports allege that Florence Ndlovu, who was romantically involved with the husband, doused the family with petrol before setting them alight.

According to a report by Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, the shocking incident unfolded at a mine in Matopo. Sibanda said the woman allegedly poured petrol on Melissa, her husband, and their baby before igniting the flames.

“She poured petrol all over the body of Melissa, her husband, and their one-year-old toddler. The three were taken to United Bulawayo Hospital where Melissa was pronounced dead. The husband and baby remained in intensive care,” he said.

A Baby Clings To Life Amidst Unimaginable Loss

The couple’s one-year-old baby is the sole survivor of the horrific fire. The child remains in the intensive care unit at UBH, where medical staff are battling to save the infant’s life.

A Tough Test Ahead

