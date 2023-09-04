JEALOUS NCHELENGE MAN KILLS DAUGHTER FOR FALLING PREGNANT FOR ANOTHER MAN

IN a brutal incident of jealous killing, a man of Nchelenge murdered his 19-year-old biological daughter who he allegedly had been sexually abusing after he discovered she was pregnant for another man.

The villain identified as Wezi Mwenya, 48 cut Jane Mwenya’s body into pieces and put it into a box before he buried it in a bush.

This sordid incident came to light after a month since the disappearance of the girl on July 25, 2023 according to police.

For fear of facing the consequences of his actions, Mwenya committed suicide on August 26, 2023 when an angry mob went after him at his sister’s house where he had run to.

Luapula province Commanding officer, Fwambo Siame said on August 26, around 07:00 hours, Nchelenge police station received a phone call from Gladys Kasanda who reported that Mwenya committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof of the house.

He said later, the mob wanted to damage her house demanding for Mwenya’s body so that they could burn it because he allegedly murdered his daughter.

“The police rushed to the scene and found an angry mob stoning the reporter’s house with intentions of breaking it down demanding for the body of Mwenya so that they burn it. The police managed to disperse the crowd. In the process, a mote vehicle registration GRZ 800CK Ford Ranger belonging to Drug Enforcement Commission had its rea windscreen damaged,” he said.

Siame said on July 25, 2023, around 07:00 hours, Mwenya ran away after members of the community started suspecting that he killed his daughter and buried her.

He said the mob burnt his property, which included a house, a motor vehicle and a motor bike, all valued at K500, 000.

Siame said the suspect was later spotted in the village by members of the public who chased him and he ran to his sisters house.

“Immediately Mwenya entered the house, he went straight to a spare bedroom, where he found a chitenge material and hanged himself to the roof of the house. His sister was awakened by an angry mob that was chasing him and straight- away, they entered the house and only to find Mwenya hanging to the roof whilst struggling to take his last breath,” he said.

Siame said Mwenya’s wife and children were briefly kept at Nchelenge police station for safe custody but have since being reunited with his family.

The background to the story as narrated by relative of the victim, who sought anonymity, is that Mwenya discovered that his daughter, whom he had been having an affair with for many years was carrying anothee man’s child. When his draughts went home, he beat her untill she died.

“One of his children Informed us that of the fateful night, her father was beating her elder sister, who was pregnant while playing loud music and he locked the bedroom where he was beating her from until she stopped screaming,” she said.

The source said their relative went missing and after three days, a man who identified himself as a motorbike rider went to her home and informed her that he had been having nightmares of the missing girl, who was asking him to Inform her family about her death.

“This man informed me and other members of the fanily that at first, he ignored the dream, but when our relative appeared to him for the third time, he decided to inform us. He said in the dream, our daughter was asking him to inform her relatives and show them where her body was buried and that it was not a dog but a human being who was buried,” the source said.

The source said she informed other members of the family, who booked a vehicle and went with the biker sp that he could lead them to the place where he took Mwenya to burry the box which he claimed had parts of the dog which died.

“We were all panicking, no-one thought of making the rider to name the place or give directions. He only said the body was buried in a bush within a village in Chief Kambwali, and less than 10 minutes in the journey, he started behaving strangely. We took him to St. Paul’s Mission Home. He is our only hope and he is the only one that will lead us to where our beloved daughter was buried,” he said.

The source said after the death of the girl’s mother, Mwenya took custody of his daughter and later married another woman.

Mwenya’s daughter had her first child when she was 16-years-old but she did not disclose who the father of the child was.

And Nchelenge ward councilor, Peter Chishimba said he received information that Mwenya had killed his daughter and burried her body.

He said he has been joining the family of the victim to search for the body of their daughter but to no avail.

“The only key here is the rider but he does not seem to be okay, or maybe he was threatened with death if he discloses, and he might just be pretending to be mentally ill for fear of dying, otherwise this is a very sad issue,” he said.

