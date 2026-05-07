BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein’s purported suicide note is finally released after being sealed for nearly seven years — and the words are chilling.





It sat in a courthouse vault for nearly seven years. Hidden from investigators. Hidden from the public. Missing from the Justice Department’s supposedly “exhaustive” document release. Now, after The New York Times petitioned the court to unseal it, Jeffrey Epstein’s purported suicide note is finally public — and every word of it demands to be read.





“They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!”



That’s how it begins. Written on yellow legal pad paper, authenticated by handwriting experts, found by Epstein’s cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione tucked inside a graphic novel weeks before Epstein’s death.





“It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.”



“Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!”



“NO FUN. NOT WORTH IT!!” — those last words were underlined.





Federal Judge Kenneth Karas released the note on Wednesday evening after The Times petitioned the court last Thursday. The U.S. attorney’s office that prosecuted Tartaglione did not contest the release, writing that “there appears to be a strong public interest in the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.”





Strong public interest. You think?



The note was written weeks before Epstein’s death — discovered after he was found unresponsive with a cloth around his neck in July 2019. He survived that incident. He was found dead weeks later. The New York City medical examiner ruled it a suicide. The security cameras failed. The guards were sleeping. There were broken bones in his neck. And this note — potentially the most significant piece of evidence about his state of mind — was sealed in a courthouse while the DOJ released millions of other pages and called the disclosure exhaustive.





The Justice Department told the Times it had never seen the note.



Exhaustive…right.



Pam Bondi still hasn’t testified about the Epstein files, despite a congressional subpoena. Howard Lutnick just gave Congress testimony that three members called a cover-up. The DOJ still hasn’t complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. And the purported final words of the world’s most notorious sex trafficker were locked in a vault until a newspaper sued to release them.





“NO FUN. NOT WORTH IT!!”



Over a thousand survivors are still waiting for the full truth about who enabled him.



Please like and share this story if you believe every word of the Epstein files belongs in the public record — not sealed in courthouse vaults.