Jennifer Aniston has made it clear that she doesn’t want to adopt children despite her infertility struggles.

During an appearance on a Wondery+ early access episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, The Morning Show star, 56, revealed the reason she has never been interested in adoption.

Aniston has previously been open about her infertility struggles, including going through in vitro fertilization (IVF) and getting to the point where she doesn’t think about pregnancy anymore.

The topic of adoption came up after co-host Monica Padman discussed her experience freezing her eggs.

After Padman said she was indecisive about whether she wants children, noting that “maybe it’s okay that I don’t,” she asked Aniston if she has found “peace” being on the other side of that.

“It’s so peaceful,” Aniston replied. “But I will say there’s a point where it’s like out of my control. There’s literally nothing I can do about it.”

“When people say, ‘But you can adopt,’ I don’t want to adopt,” she continued. “I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I’ve wanted it.”

Although Aniston said it’s something she really did not want to talk about, she acknowledged there have been moments where she has met someone and thinks that they “would have made some good kids.” However, it’s a sentiment that will “pass within three seconds.”

The actress said it’s something you ultimately romanticize after being “on the other side of it because it’s out of your control.”

“It just wasn’t in the plan, whatever the plan was,” she said, adding later that “it’s very emotional, especially in the moment when they say ‘that’s it,’ because there is a weird moment when that happens.”