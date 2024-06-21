Jennifer Hudson makes surprising revelation about her father having 27 children

inger and actress Jennifer Hudson has made an interesting revelation about her family. Speaking on the finale episode of the podcast “Your Mama’s Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home,” she disclosed that her father had 27 children.

Host Michelle Norris highlighted the issue of Hudson’s father’s vibrant personality and the discovery of numerous siblings, to which Hudson admitted, “Yes, a lot of us. Apparently, he had 27 children.”

Norris expressed astonishment at the revelation, prompting Hudson to share more about her unique family history. Hudson recounted discovering her extensive family at 16, a moment that ignited her dream of bringing everyone together, as reported by The Statesman.

“I envisioned us all at a grand Thanksgiving or Christmas table, sharing a meal—that was my goal at 16,” she explained.

Despite not having met all her siblings, Hudson revealed she has connected with several, including Jason and Julia, whom she grew up with. “We found quite a few of us,” she noted. “And I’m the youngest of all of them.”

Her father’s side of the family played a crucial role in this reunion. Hudson recounted, “When my grandma on his side passed, my siblings over there said, ‘Y’all got a sister that can really sing, you should meet her.’ And eventually, we all came together.”

Hudson opened up about her role as a mother to 14-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr., her son with ex-partner David Otunga. Stressing the importance of cultural exposure, Hudson shared that she took her son to the White House for Juneteenth last year.

“I want my son to be a part of those things—and his cousins and friends,” she said. “Little David has a really big heart, and he always wants to include them.”

Reflecting on her efforts to keep her son connected to family, Hudson explained her decision to move back to Chicago before settling in Los Angeles.

“I love to try to make sure he has the closest thing to him… just making sure he has his cousins’ circle and that base and foundation,” she said. Now in L.A., Hudson maintains their family bond through regular Sunday dinners, emphasizing, “That’s one thing that’s very important.”