American actress, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage.

Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to court documents. A source close to Lopez said the couple did not have a prenup.

The former lovers married in July 2022 after having rekindled their relationship the previous year.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in the early 2000s but broke up before they were married and then spent a long 17 years apart.

The actress was married from 2004 to 2014 to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares her two children, and she was engaged to New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez in 2019 before they broke up in 2021.

In total, Lopez has been married four times. During this period, Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005 to 2018. They have three children together.

Lopez and Affleck met on the set of “Gigli” in 2002, according to Vulture, and by November of that year, they were engaged.

Lopez announced in April 2022 that she and Affleck were once again engaged, 20 years after the first proposal. They married on July 16, 2022, and got a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada, court records show.

The couple married in Las Vegas and arrived at the chapel just before midnight to wait in line with four other couples, according to Lopez’s fan newsletter, the J Lo, which blasted out the news just after the ceremony.

“We did it,” the report said. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

The pair said at the time that “it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real.”

Rumors began to surface in May that the couple was heading for divorce as tabloids reported that they hadn’t been seen together in weeks and that Affleck had moved out of their home, which was then put up for sale, before he moved into his own home.