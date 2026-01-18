Jet Li says visiting the U.S. still makes him emotional. 🕊️



“I feel sad when I go to the U.S. because I always think of Aaliyah,” he once shared, explaining how traveling to the United States often brings back memories of her and how deeply her passing affected him.





The two starred together in Romeo Must D, a global box-office success that introduced Aaliyah to the world not only as a singer, but also as an actress. Released alongside her hit song “Try Again,” the film marked a defining moment in her career.





Aaliyah’s time in the spotlight was brief, but her impact was immense. With three studio albums and a lasting influence on music, fashion, and dance, her legacy continues to inspire generations.

Her final project included the video for “Rock the Boat,” and her presence remains, in the culture, the music, and the hearts of many.

One in a Million, forever. 🤍