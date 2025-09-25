Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in emotional return after suspension

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show Tuesday night after serving a six-day suspension that followed backlash over remarks he made about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel walked out to loud applause as the studio audience stood on their feet chanting his name. But the tone quickly shifted as he fought back tears, making it clear he never intended to joke about a young man’s death.

“I want you to understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said, holding back tears. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it… I sent love to his family then, and I still mean it now.”

The comedian also stressed that he wasn’t blaming any group for the killing, insisting his words had been twisted.

Despite his return, nearly 70 ABC stations refused to air the episode, as groups like Sinclair and Nexstar preempted the broadcast, saying Kimmel’s comments had made the show irrelevant to their audiences.

Still, the embattled host used the moment to thank both his supporters and even those who disagreed with him but respected his right to speak. He also addressed the threats he and his family have faced over his political jokes, before closing his monologue with a jab at Donald Trump — who once claimed Kimmel had “no ratings.”

“I do tonight,” Kimmel said, drawing cheers from his audience.