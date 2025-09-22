Jimmy Kimmel must apologize and donate to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA to return to air





Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel may need to make a public apology and a “meaningful personal donation” to Charlie Kirk’s nonprofit, Turning Point USA, if he wants his show to return to air, according to reports.





The demand comes after Kimmel made controversial remarks regarding Kirk, sparking backlash from conservative broadcasters and affiliates.





ABC has reportedly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely in the wake of the controversy. Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns numerous ABC affiliates, has said that the apology and donation are conditions for reinstating the show on its stations.





The incident has ignited debates over free speech, media responsibility, and the influence of political divisions on broadcast programming. Kimmel has not publicly responded to the demands, and it remains unclear when or if the show will resume airing.