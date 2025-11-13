Job Sikhala Granted Bail In South Africa Over Explosives Charges

Job Sikhala Granted Bail In SA At First Time Of Asking Over Explosives Charges

Former St Mary’s Member of Parliament Job Sikhala has been granted bail in South Africa after being arrested over explosives-related charges. Sikhala, 53, and his 78-year-old uncle, Alexander Thema, were each released on R10,000 (approximately US$540) bail by the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 13 November 2025.

The matter has been postponed to 3 February 2026. The pair had been in custody since their arrest last week after police allegedly found explosives in their vehicle.

Arrest And Allegations

According to EWN Reporter, the South African police claim they discovered “26 blasting cartridges and 15 capped fuse connectors” inside Sikhala’s vehicle during a stop along Kgosi Mampuru Street in Pretoria on 6 November 2025.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told reporters:

“When the police searched the car, they found 26 units of blasting cartridges and 15 units of connector cap fuses.”

The two men appeared briefly in court on 10 November 2025, where their case was postponed for a formal bail hearing. Both were remanded in custody until the latest ruling.

Sikhala’s Release Sparks Reactions

The decision to grant bail was met with relief among Sikhala’s supporters and fellow activists. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono wrote on X:

“Job Sikhala and his uncle, Alexander Thema, have been granted bail, and they are expected to be released once the paperwork has been completed.”

Human rights lawyer Brighton Mutebuka commented:

“Rule of law epitomy – in South Africa, Job Sikhala gets bail at the first time of asking and within a week despite facing ostensibly more serious criminal charges on paper.”

Mutebuka contrasted this with Sikhala’s previous detention in Zimbabwe, where he spent more than 500 days in prison before being released last year on charges many viewed as politically motivated.

Case Postponed To February

The court did not elaborate on the origins or intended use of the explosives.

The veteran opposition leader, who once represented the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Parliament, has yet to publicly comment on the matter. South African authorities have also not issued further details on the ongoing investigation.