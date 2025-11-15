Job Sikhala Out on Bail After Explosives Found in His Car

0

Zimbabwean opposition politician Job Sikhala has been granted bail following his dramatic arrest in Pretoria, where police allegedly found explosives inside his vehicle. 



Sikhala, 53, and his uncle Alexander Ferrowst Thema, 78, were arrested on 6 November 2025 when police stopped their vehicle on Kgosi Mampuru Street and discovered: 

26 blasting cartridges 

15 connector cap fuses 

According to Gauteng regional NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, police charged both men with possession of explosives.


The State did not oppose bail, confirming that both accused are in South Africa legally, Sikhala on a valid visa, and Thema with a South African ID. 



The case has been postponed to 3 February 2026 for further investigation.

